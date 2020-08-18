Pakistan Army chief meets military leaders in Saudi Arabia

Islamabad: Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa has reached Saudi Arabia and held meetings with the Kingdoms top military leadership, it was reported on Tuesday.

"COAS met His Excellency General (Staff) Fayiadh bin Ha'med Al-Rowaily, Chief of General Staff, and His Royal Highness Lieutenant General (Staff) Fahad bin Turki Al Saud Commander Joint Forces, KSA," Dawn news agency the ISPR as saying on Monday.

"Military to military ties including training exchan­ges were focus of the meetings," it added.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have longstanding military ties, which are governed by a bilateral security cooperation agreement of 1982, under which Pakistan assists the Kingdom in training and defence production capabilities.

Pakistani troops have, moreover, been stationed in Saudi Arabia in training and advisory role.