Pakistan: Continued oppression and injustice of Christian community raises alarm

Islamabad: Alarmed by reports of illegal eviction of Christians and occupation of their land in Kot Addu district, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has issued an urgent appeal to the government of Pakistan and provincial government of Punjab, calling for an immediate action against culprits who are involved in the ongoing injustice and deliberate neglect of the minority community.

The HRCP has highlighted that there is an ongoing illegal eviction of Christian families from Kot Addu in Punjab's Derekabad district initiated by locals and land mafias. Local Christians of the area say that land grabbers were attempting to deprive the Christian community of land to which the latter had a legitimate claim, terming this as a faith-based discrimination.

"The mission has found an alarming rise in land grabbing by local land mafias and a consistent failure by the state to uphold court rulings that protect these vulnerable farmers. These include a 1983 directive from the Punjab Board of Revenue, which recognises the community’s right to the agricultural land they farm," read a statement issued by the HRCP.

“Farmers who spoke to the HRCP mission said they were still awaiting land allotment letters, following judgments in their favour. HRCP is concerned that in the absence of such documentation, these farmers will lose the little land they currently cultivate. This would leave them vulnerable to forced displacement and without a source of income, increasing their risk of falling deeper into poverty”, it added.

People from the local Christian community say that they have been facing continuous threats from the land grabbers who have now forcibly evicted them.

"Multiple orders from the Lahore High Court to DC Muzaffargarh and DC Kot Addu have gone ignored. Promises of the Board of Revenue Punjab and even the Governor remain unfulfilled. The land grabbers here keep threatening us," said Father Maqsood, a Christian leader of Derekabad.

"We demand legal land rights and immediate protection for the poor Christian farmers, who have been left vulnerable and voiceless. They have all the paperwork done but not the muscle to attain legal rights in a corrupt environment," he added.

HRCP has called on the Punjab government to probe the matter immediately and issue land allotment letters to the eligible farmers in Derekabad.

"The government must also take decisive legal action against land mafias and individuals involved in unlawful evictions and provide urgent protection to the affected families to ensure that they can live and work without fear of reprisal. As Christians, this community is doubly vulnerable and deserves recognition, legal protection and restitution for decades of state neglect," the HRCP urged.



