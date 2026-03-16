Pakistan: Eight killed, over 50 injured as roof constructed with substandard material collapses

Islamabad: As many as eight women were killed and over 50 others injured on Monday when the roof of a building collapsed during the distribution of welfare payments in the Rahim Yar Khan district of Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, local media reported.

Authorities said the roof, reportedly constructed with substandard material, could not withstand the weight of the large crowd and suddenly collapsed, trapping several women underneath the debris.

"At least eight women were killed and 50 others injured on Monday when the roof of a Benazir Income Support Centre collapsed in a suburban area of the city. According to rescue officials, the incident occurred near Chak No. 125, where more than 200 women had gathered to collect their installments from the Benazir Income Support Programme. The weak roof of the retailer shop suddenly gave way, trapping several women under the debris," Pakistan's Dunya News channel reported.

It mentioned that rescue teams have rushed the injured to Shaikh Zayed Hospital, where five women were pronounced dead on arrival. The district administration has declared an emergency at the hospital, and further investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa told Xinhua news agency that the incident occurred when more than 200 women gathered on the first floor of a building to receive payments under the Benazir Income Support Programme.

Another eyewitness claimed that seven women had died at the scene and dozens of others were injured during a stampede following the collapse, but officials have not confirmed the claim.

Pakistan's Express Tribune newspaper highlighted that two years ago, at least 12 people, including three children, were killed in a stampede during the distribution of Zakat at a private company near Norris Chowrangi in the Sindh Industrial and Trading Estate area.

According to a volunteer of the Edhi Foundation, the stampede had occurred after a power line reportedly fell during the ration distribution. However, the claim was later denied.