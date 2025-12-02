Pakistan Faces Backlash For Sending Expired Flood Relief To Sri Lanka As India Intensifies Major Aid Effort

Pakistan’s effort to express solidarity with flood-affected Sri Lanka turned into a public embarrassment after the Pakistan High Commission shared images of aid packages headed for Colombo that appeared to display expiry dates already passed. The photos, posted on X, quickly went viral and invited widespread criticism.

The labels on several boxes showed sparking allegations that Islamabad had sent outdated materials to a country battling one of its worst flooding disasters in recent times. Social media users pointed out the lapse immediately, questioning how such items were approved and why the mission posted the photos without verifying the contents. Pakistan has yet to issue an official response.

As Pakistan faced online scrutiny, India significantly ramped up its humanitarian support to Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah, which caused extensive flooding, casualties and infrastructure damage across the island. Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, India has transported 53 tonnes of relief supplies by air and sea since November 28. Over 2,000 stranded Indian nationals have also been evacuated, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The MEA reported that NDRF teams are continuing rescue operations in remote areas and have already saved more than 150 people. Relief materials have been transported via Indian Air Force aircraft and multiple Navy ships, including INS Vikrant, INS Udaygiri and INS Sukanya. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar shared an image showing INS Sukanya arriving in Trincomalee with humanitarian supplies.

Helicopters such as Chetaks from INS Vikrant and MI-17s from the IAF carried out extensive evacuations, lifting pregnant women, infants, the injured and stranded civilians. Those rescued include citizens of Sri Lanka, India and several countries such as Germany, Slovenia, the UK, South Africa, Poland, Belarus, Iran, Australia, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

India’s initial delivery included 9.5 tonnes of emergency rations carried by two Navy ships. This was followed by additional consignments including 31.5 tonnes of relief materials aboard IAF aircraft—tents, tarpaulins, blankets, medicines, hygiene kits, surgical items and two BHISHM medical cubes—along with an 80-member NDRF Urban Search and Rescue unit, and another 12 tonnes sent via INS Sukanya.

Special IAF flights, including C-130J and IL-76 aircraft, continue to bring home evacuated Indian nationals, landing in Hindon and Trivandrum with multiple groups.