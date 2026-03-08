Pakistan in 'dangerous' remittance‑and‑aid dependency trap: Report

Pakistan has locked itself into a "dangerous economic trap" by prioritising short‑term expatriate remittances and foreign aid over productive development, a report has said.

The report from Asian Lite said prioritising remittances and aid over development creates "profound structural problems that sets Pakistan to stagnation."

Further, it highlighted a dangerous trend of remittance money used to finance consumption of luxury imports rather than investment.

The country recorded remittances at $3.46 billion in January 2026, up 15.4 per cent year‑on‑year and around $96 billion sent by overseas Pakistanis over the past three fiscal years that have propped up the balance of payments and stabilised the rupee.

"Yet this influx, largely from semi-skilled labourers in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, funds imports of luxury goods, cars, and consumer electronics rather than factories or farms," the report said.

Remittances now account for nearly 10 per cent of GDP and rival export earnings, masking failures of the system such as idle factories, high unemployment and underutilisation of productive work force.

External debt exceeds $133 billion and interest payments consume 43 per cent of Pakistan's revenues, and intensifying poverty that is more pronounced in Balochistan, the report further said.

"Pakistan chooses this dependency, diverting funds to defence and elite perks instead of exports or infrastructure," it said.

"Continuous aid from the IMF, UAE, and China artificially bloats Pakistan’s economy, inflating reserves and sustaining consumption without fostering productivity," it added.

Continued reliance on remittances and cheap imports prevents export competitiveness and institutional reforms, which risks recurring crises and long‑term collapse.

"Industry weakens as cheap imports flood in, lured by the strong rupee sustained by diaspora dollars. This reliance outsources labour, hollows out the workforce, and turns remittances into a consumption subsidy rather than investment fuel," it noted.

Since 1958, Pakistan has entered 26 IMF programs, the highest globally, totalling over $34 billion, with the latest $7 billion Extended Fund Facility in 2024 extended into 2025-26, the report highlighted its ballooning aid dependence.