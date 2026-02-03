Pakistan: Insurgency in Balochistan reflects decades of extreme state oppression

Quetta: Citing that the January 31 coordinated attacks by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) marked a significant escalation in the long-running insurgency in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, a report has highlighted that the latest development demonstrates decades of political, economic, and human rights grievances and not any external interference.

It is for the first time that coordinated operations were conducted simultaneously in 12 cities, including Quetta, Gwadar, Kharan, Panjgur, Pasni, Mastung, Noshki, Dalbandin, Kalat, Turbat, Buleda, and Kech, according to a report in Bangladesh-based newspaper Blitz. The operations witnessed participation of both men and women, not only as suicide bombers but as combatants, showcasing the desperation and grievances of people of Balochistan.

The BLA announced the launch of 'Operation Herof Phase II', terming the coordinated attacks a part of a planned campaign against Pakistani security posts and Chinese infrastructure. In its statement, the group said, "We carried out coordinated attacks across multiple cities in Balochistan, striking military, police, intelligence, and administrative installations. We neutralised over 80 enemy personnel, took 18 hostages, and destroyed more than 30 government properties. Our fighters, including members of the Majeed Brigade, advanced across various areas with mutual coordination, temporarily restricting the movement of Pakistani forces."

"Independent reports suggest total fatalities, including militants, security personnel, and civilians, may exceed 125, highlighting the intensity of the operations. The attacks caused disruptions to roads, transport, and internet and mobile services in affected areas," columnist and author Arun Anand wrote in Blitz.

The Baloch insurgency has a long history, dating back to the creation of Pakistan in 1948. Resistance against the Pakistani state started soon after the integration of the princely state of Kalat and insurgency has taken place in 1948, 1958–59, 1962–63, 1973–77, and from the early 2000s to the present.

"To attribute a struggle with such continuity solely to external actors is to overlook the deeply local and historically entrenched grievances. The conflict has been sustained by systemic issues: political marginalisation, economic exploitation, demographic anxieties, and widespread human rights violations. Reports document enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, arbitrary detentions, and military operations by security forces. Numerous human rights organisations have documented these abuses over decades, highlighting the systemic nature of oppression in Balochistan," Anand wrote in the Blitz. .

"Local and regional bodies such as the Human Rights Council of Balochistan (HRCB), Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP), the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), and activists like Gulzar Dost have recorded enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and violations of basic civil liberties. National bodies like the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) and international organisations such as Human Rights Watch (HRW) have also reported widespread violations, drawing attention to patterns of abuse, militarisation, and lack of accountability. Additionally, UN human rights mechanisms have expressed concern over disappearances, repression, and human rights infringements, calling on Pakistan to address these longstanding issues. These abuses, combined with limited access to education, healthcare, and basic infrastructure, have fueled resentment and radicalisation," he added.

The involvement of women in Baloch insurgency is also notable. Traditionally, women in conflict zones hardly used to take up arms until they face social collapse and state oppression at extreme levels. Many Baloch women have joined military movements not out of ideology but against the personal loss they faced, including the disappearance or killing of family members.

Balochistan is rich in minerals, natural gas, coal, copper, gold, and strategic ports such as Gwadar. Despite this wealth, Balochistan remains Pakistan’s poorest province, with inadequate roads, hospitals, schools, electricity and employment opportunities. Punjab and the federal centre receives majority of benefits from Balochistan's resources, leaving the province economically and politically marginalised. The BLA’s focus on Chinese infrastructure, especially Gwadar port under the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), showcases anger of residents against projects considered extractive and non-inclusive.