Pakistan Kissan Ittehad criticises filing of FIRs against protesting farmers in Balochistan's Nasirabad

Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (KIP) Chairman Khalid Hussain Bathh, on Sunday, condemned filing of FIRs against protesting farmers in Balochistan province of Nasirabad, who, according to him, were holding peaceful protests for their demands, media reported on Sunday.

While addressing a press conference with Arya Hoorain and Raza Muhammad Khilji, Bathh demanded immediate withdrawal of cases against farmers and release of those who were detained, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

He warned, "Otherwise, the KIP will initiate demonstrations in Kulchak, Nasirabad, Lakpass, Khuzdar, and other areas."

He called on the federal and provincial government to announce wheat support prices before the sowing season to allow farmers to cultivate more land.

He urged Balochistan government to set up a committee comprising KIP representatives to review the transition of tubewells to solar power and analyse the funds distributed so far.

Khalid Hussain Bathh said, "Until then, farmers' electricity connections should not be disconnected."

He blamed the provincial irrigation minister for the damages caused in billions.

On farmers' issues, Bathh said, "Paddy crops have dried up, and vegetables have also been destroyed. The stubbornness and incompetence of the provincial irrigation minister have caused billions in damages."

Earlier in August, KIP chairman slammed the Balochistan government for not providing funds to the farmers of Nasirabad division—the only green belt of the province— for converting agricultural tube wells to solar energy despite making promises, media reported on Sunday.

While addressing a press conference, he said that tube wells have become non-operational, crops were drying up and farmers were facing huge financial losses due to the disruption of electricity supply, Dawn reported.

He said that authorities had promised funds for solarisation to farmers. However, the approved funds have not been released so far.

Electricity connections were disconnected, and the supply was shifted from three-phase to two-phase before the payments were made.

He said that tubewells had become non-operational, and no water was flowing in the Rabi Canal, while agriculture, livestock, and local communities were suffering badly due to the disruption of the electricity supply.

The KIP Chairman said that crops were destroyed due to the unavailability of irrigation water, and there was even a shortage of drinking water.

After the Balochistan Irrigation Minister Mir Muhammad Sadiq Umrani's assurances, the farmers had sown crops; however, the seeds were destroyed due to water shortage.

Bathh said: "No developmental initiatives, such as skill development centres, agricultural workshops, or projects for women farmers—who work alongside men in the fields—have been launched for their capacity building."

He requested the government to announce a solar energy programme for farmers in the Rabi Canal, Nari, and Bolan areas who currently depend on diesel generators for irrigation.