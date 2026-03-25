Pakistan Offers to Mediate US-Iran Peace Talks Amid Rising Tensions

The Middle East conflict has taken a new turn as Pakistan mediation in US-Iran talks emerged as a possibility. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that Islamabad is “ready and honoured” to facilitate meaningful and conclusive negotiations between Washington and Tehran, provided both sides agree. His statement was widely noticed after Donald Trump shared the post, adding weight to speculation about fresh diplomatic efforts.Sharif highlighted that Pakistan “welcomes and fully supports” the initiative to end the war. His statement positions the country as a neutral player with ties to both capitals.

Trump’s support came shortly after he announced a five-day pause in US strikes. He stated that talks were in progress with Iran however, Tehran has refused and mentioned that no formal negotiations are happening .Tehran insisted that its position will remain firm unless sanctions are removed and US guarantees no future interference. Despite this, reports suggest backchannel talks between Iran and the US are intensifying, with countries like Egypt and Turkey also acting as intermediaries.Possible formats for talks include meetings between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US envoy Steve Witkoff, or between US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. While Iran’s leadership remains cautious, indirect communication through “friendly countries” confirms that global diplomacy around the Iran war is active.

As the US-Iran conflict negotiations continue, Pakistan’s mediation efforts could play a vital role. Islamabad's mediation effort shows the urgency of finding common ground to end the US-Iran conflict in 2026 and stabilize global energy markets.