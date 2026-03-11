Pakistan pursuing strategy of cautious ambiguity amid West Asia conflict: Report

Islamabad: Pakistan appears to be pursuing a strategy of cautious ambiguity amid ongoing conflict in West Asia. After having officially declared neutrality, reports of logistical facilitation and intelligence cooperation with the United States have sparked perceptions that Islamabad is quietly positioning itself within shifting regional dynamics, a report has highlighted.

Recent US and Israeli strikes against Iran have once again showcased the fragile geopolitical and sectarian fault lines in West Asia and South Asia. Countries such as Pakistan have to now deal with an increasingly complex landscape where geopolitical rivalry, sectarian tensions, and intensifying competition among global and regional powers intersect, Dimitra Staikou, a Greek expert on affairs in South Asia, China, and the Middle East, wrote in Pressenza International Press Agency.

"At a time when Pakistan faces significant economic pressures and internal security challenges, maintaining constructive relations with both Western partners and regional allies has become a delicate balancing act. At the same time, the country’s geographical proximity to Iran and the fragile security situation along their shared border complicate this balancing strategy. The Iran–Pakistan border region, particularly the province of Balochistan, has long been marked by instability. Armed groups, separatist movements, and smuggling networks operate across both sides of the frontier, contributing to persistent low-intensity tensions," Staikou noted.

For Pakistan, Balochistan is not only a security concern but also a critical element of its economic strategy. The province plays an important role in the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which implies that stability in the border region has impact not only ties between Pakistan and Iran but also for regional connectivity and economic cooperation.

Pakistan's ties with the US continue to play a key role. From Pakistan’s perspective, maintaining relations with the US helps preserve diplomatic and strategic relevance amid economic uncertainty.

"However, this approach also requires careful management of relations with neighbouring states. Maintaining communication with the United States can send signals to multiple audiences: reassurance to Western partners that Pakistan remains engaged in regional security discussions, while also reminding neighbouring countries that Islamabad retains a degree of diplomatic flexibility. Yet such positioning may also generate concern in Tehran, where policymakers remain sensitive to developments along the shared border," Staikou wrote in Pressenza international news agency.

Pakistan's ties with the Muslim world have created another layer of complexity. Pakistan, by having defence cooperation with nations like Saudi Arabia and Turkey, has presented itself as a supporter of solidarity within the Muslim world. At the same time, Pakistan’s ties with Western powers showcases a foreign policy shaped by economic needs, security concerns, and shifting geopolitical realities, the report mentioned.



