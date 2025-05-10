Pakistan Restores Airspace for All Traffic After Ceasefire Agreement with India

Pakistan has officially reopened its airspace for all types of traffic, following the announcement of a ceasefire agreement with India on May 10, 2025. The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) confirmed that all airports across the country are now fully operational and ready to accommodate regular flight schedules.

This comes after a period of heightened tensions between the two nations, during which Pakistan had temporarily closed its airspace, affecting air traffic and causing inconvenience for passengers. With the ceasefire in place and normalcy returning, the PAA urged passengers to check with their respective airlines for updated flight information.

The restoration of air traffic operations marks a positive step toward de-escalation, signaling the easing of tensions between India and Pakistan.