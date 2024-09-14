Pakistan: Six killed, scores injured as bus falls into ravine

Islamabad: A passenger bus plunged into a ravine in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province on Saturday, claiming six lives while leaving 24 others injured, police said.

The incident happened when the vehicle tumbled off a road in the Dhana Sar area of the Zhob district of the province, according to the police in the area, reports Xinhua news agency.

Following the incident, police, along with rescue teams, reached the site and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital. Local volunteers also participated in the rescue activities.

The condition of several of the injured is reported to be critical, according to the hospital sources.

The incident took place when the bus driver lost control of the vehicle while taking a turn, said police, adding that the ill-fated bus was carrying the passengers from the federal capital Islamabad to the provincial capital city of Quetta when it met with the accident.