Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of ballistic missile Shaheen-II

Islamabad: Pakistan successfully conducted a training launch of its surface-to-surface ballistic missile Shaheen-II on Tuesday, said the country's military.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement that the training launch was aimed at training troops, validating various technical parameters and performance evaluation of different sub-systems incorporated for improved accuracy and enhanced survivability.

According to the ISPR, the training launch was witnessed by senior officers from the strategic plans division, army strategic forces command, scientists, and engineers of strategic organizations, Xinhua news agency reported.

The witnessing officials appreciated the technical prowess, dedication, and commitment of scientists who contributed towards the achievement, added the ISPR.

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Pakistan Army Sahir Shamshad Mirza, and services chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on the success.