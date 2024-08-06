Live
- India sees surge in immunisation coverage, Lakshadweep, J&K lead: Centre
- Kangana visits flood hit village in Himachal, says people not getting govt help
- DRDO scientists develop PBAT-based biodegradable packaging
- RBI may not change repo rate owing to food inflation
- Rajasthan Congress MLA now suspended for six months, proceedings adjourned sine die
- Exercise or extra fries? Study debunks the brain's long time dilemma
- Auto driver murdered in Gurugram over suspected love affair, accused held
- Coal India, GAIL ink pact to set up plant for converting coal to synthetic natural gas
- 'Hindus are very afraid', Bangladesh ISKCON Gen Secy seek's India's help amid unrest
- Peace prerequisite for progress & prosperity in J&K: L-G
Just In
Pakistan to emphasise urgency of peace in Gaza at OIC meeting: Foreign Ministry
Pakistan will emphasise the urgency of peace and provision of relief assistance for Gaza in the upcoming Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) meeting, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry has said.
Islamabad: Pakistan will emphasise the urgency of peace and provision of relief assistance for Gaza in the upcoming Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) meeting, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry has said.
Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will attend the Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC convened at the request of Palestine and Iran in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement released by the ministry.
Dar will present his country's "serious concerns" about the "dire" situation in Gaza and the wider Middle East region, the statement added.
"As one of the staunchest supporters of the Palestinian cause, Pakistan has always been at the forefront in raising its voice at all international fora, including the OIC," it said.