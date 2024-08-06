  • Menu
Pakistan to emphasise urgency of peace in Gaza at OIC meeting: Foreign Ministry
Pakistan will emphasise the urgency of peace and provision of relief assistance for Gaza in the upcoming Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) meeting, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry has said.

Islamabad: Pakistan will emphasise the urgency of peace and provision of relief assistance for Gaza in the upcoming Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) meeting, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry has said.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will attend the Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC convened at the request of Palestine and Iran in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement released by the ministry.

Dar will present his country's "serious concerns" about the "dire" situation in Gaza and the wider Middle East region, the statement added.

"As one of the staunchest supporters of the Palestinian cause, Pakistan has always been at the forefront in raising its voice at all international fora, including the OIC," it said.

