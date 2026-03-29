Pakistan train safety under scanner after Shalimar Express incident

A recent train accident in Pakistan involving the Shalimar Express has raised serious concerns about railway safety and accountability, with questions emerging over whether deeper systemic issues are being overlooked.

An internal inspection conducted at Sukkur found that nearly 60 per cent of the train’s coaches had major defects, according to Business Recorder report.

Out of 18 coaches, 10 were reported to have serious technical issues, including nine with non-functional brake cylinders.

These findings suggest that the train was already in a risky condition before it even began its journey.

Despite this, the initial response focused on holding the driver and his assistant responsible for the accident, the report stated.

Officials pointed to operational failures such as overshooting a red signal and not controlling the train properly.

While these factors may have contributed to the incident, experts say they do not fully explain why a train with faulty braking systems was allowed to run, as per the report.

The case has highlighted concerns about how responsibility is assigned within Pakistan Railways.

Railway operations depend on multiple layers, from maintenance teams to inspection authorities and train crew.

When critical systems like brakes are not functioning properly, the margin for error becomes very small, making it difficult for drivers to handle emergency situations.

The inspection report also referred to some coaches as “dummy coaches,” indicating that running trains with defective equipment may not be an isolated case.

This points to possible gaps in maintenance practices and a tendency to prioritise keeping trains operational over ensuring they are fully safe, the report mentioned.

Train drivers had earlier raised similar concerns, warning that they were being held responsible for accidents caused by faulty equipment.

The latest incident appears to validate those concerns and has sparked fresh debate over safety standards, the report added.

Questions have also been raised about the effectiveness of oversight mechanisms, including inspections and regulatory checks.

The fact that a train with such serious defects cleared these processes suggests either weak enforcement or a broader acceptance of risk within the system.

The incident has come at a time when Pakistan Railways is trying to improve its image and regain public trust.

Safety lapses like this could further damage its reputation and raise doubts among passengers, as per the report.