Pakistani forces allegedly forcibly disappear 10 more civilians in Balochistan

Quetta: At least 10 civilians were forcibly disappeared in Balochistan by Pakistani forces amid a growing wave of enforced disappearances across the province, a leading human rights organisation said on Monday.

Condemning the incidents, Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that Eido Bakhsh, a resident of Pir Koh in Dera Bugti district of Balochistan, was forcibly disappeared on January 24 by Pakistan’s Frontier Corps (FC) personnel.

In a separate incident, on the same day, 23-year-old Suleman Baloch, a student from Tump region in Kech district of the province, was forcibly disappeared from his home during a raid by the Pakistani forces.

Citing local residents, Paank stated that personnel of the FC and the Pakistani Army were involved in the abduction.

The rights body also strongly condemned the enforced disappearance of Saeedullah on January 23 from the Chatkan area of Panjgur district by the Pakistan Army. Since the incident, it said, his whereabouts remain unknown, leaving his family in severe mental distress.

According to Paank, Hafiz Nazir Ahmed Lehri, a government employee, was forcibly taken on January 1 during a raid on his residence on Sariab Road in the provincial capital Quetta, by Pakistani forces.

Highlighting the atrocities across Balochistan, Paank also brought to light the enforced disappearance of another three civilians --Yaseen, Basheer, and Abdullah--during a house raid by the Pakistan Army on January 24 in the Dasht area of Kech.

The rights body also highlighted the enforced disappearance of Wajo Jan Muhammad on the same day from the Josak area of Kech by a Pakistan-backed death squad. The rights body, citing local sources, stated that the perpetrators abducted Muhammad at gunpoint and took him away along with his vehicle.

Paank strongly criticised the enforced disappearance of Nako Ameer, an elderly civilian, on January 24 during a raid by Pakistani forces on his home in the Talkan area of Tump region in Kech. Citing local sources, the rights body stated that Nako Ameer was taken to an undisclosed location.

The rights body expressed grave concern over the “targeting of elderly family members, which contributes to fear and collective punishment in Balochistan”.

Citing local sources, Paank revealed that another Baloch civilian, Saleem Ahmed, was forcibly abducted on January 9 from Main Bazar Naal in Khuzdar district of the province by personnel of the Pakistan Army.

Balochistan has been reeling under the endless atrocities at the hands of Pakistani authorities, who facilitate death squads in the region to carry out enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and illegal detentions of Baloch people.