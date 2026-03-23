Pakistani forces forcibly disappear another student in Balochistan

A leading human rights organisation on Monday strongly condemned the enforced disappearance of another student in Balochistan by the Pakistani forces.

The latest incident comes against the backdrop of a growing wave of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings across the province.

Citing sources, Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that Mumtaz Baloch, a student of the Balochi Literature and Language department at the University of Balochistan, was forcibly disappeared from the Abpsar area of Turbat in the Kech district by personnel of Pakistan’s Frontier Corps.

According to an eyewitness, it said, Mumtaz was detained without any legal warrant or due process, while his whereabouts remain unknown.

“Mumtaz Baloch is a resident of Zeek Geshkore in Awaran district and is known among his peers as a committed student with a passion for preserving and promoting Balochi language and literature. His disappearance reflects a disturbing and ongoing pattern in Balochistan, where students, intellectuals, and civilians are frequently subjected to arbitrary detention and enforced disappearance,” Paank stated.

Expressing grave concern over the increasing targeting of students and academic voices in Balochistan, the rights body said, “Such actions not only violate fundamental human rights but also suppress intellectual freedom and cultural expression. Enforced disappearances are a clear violation of international human rights laws, including protections against arbitrary detention and the right to a fair trial.”

Paank called on the Pakistani authorities to immediately disclose the whereabouts of Mumtaz, ensure his safe release or present him before a court of law if any charges exist. It also demanded to end the practice of enforced disappearances in Balochistan and hold those responsible for this “unlawful act” accountable.

The rights body appealed to international human rights organisations, including the United Nations Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances, to take immediate notice of this case and pressure the Pakistani authorities to uphold its human rights obligations.

Reiterating its commitment to document human rights violations and advocate for justice for victims and their families, Paank said, “The continued silence and inaction in such cases only embolden perpetrators and deepen the crisis of human rights in Balochistan.”