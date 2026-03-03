Pakistani police block families of detained BYC leaders from press conference in Quetta

Quetta: Several families of detained leaders of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) were prevented by Pakistani police from holding a press conference at the Quetta Press Club, local media reported, citing family members.

The families alleged that police cordoned off the press club on Monday morning, blocking their entry to the building and restricting access to surrounding areas to stop them from speaking to the media outside.

Nadia Baloch, sister of BYC Central Organiser Mahrang Baloch, took to her social media platform X, stating that families gathered to hold a press conference at the Quetta Press Club regarding the continued detention of BYC leaders and concerns over Mahrang 's worsening health condition.

She claimed they were kept outside the Press Club and instructed to first obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the deputy commissioner, even though other groups were permitted to hold press conferences at the same venue.

“Although several other families in front of us were allowed to hold press conferences. When we asked why an NOC was not demanded from them and why from us, we were told that there is an 'order from above' that only those families are allowed to hold press conferences here whose children have gone to the mountains or who are connected to drug cases. Apart from that, families of missing persons or other political parties will not be allowed,” Nadia posted on X.

She stated that families were forced to conduct the press conference while sitting outside the stairs of the Quetta Press Club.

“During this time, a heavy contingent of police arrived there, and an attempt was made to remove the journalists so that they could not record our press conference. Due to the incompetent government in Balochistan, the situation has reached such a point that now even speaking and asking questions is not allowed,” she added.

Condemning the Pakistani authorities over their continued abuses, BYC leader Sabiha Baloch took to X and posted: “Holding the leaders of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee in illegal custody, depriving them of basic medical facilities, and even denying them permission to hold a press conference at public and democratic forums like the Press Club—these actions reflect not the rule of law, but the illegitimate abuse of authority and a fascist style of governance.”

The BYC also expressed grave concern over the deteriorating health condition and "unlawful detention" of its chief organiser, Mahrang Baloch, calling on the Pakistani authorities to ensure urgent medical care and her release.



