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Pakistan's dengue burden surged over 3,000 pc in decade: Study
In Short
The research, led by Aga Khan University and published in the journal PLOS ONE, estimated that dengue infections in Pakistan surged from about 100,000 cases in 2012 to nearly 3.28 million cases in 2022.
New Delhi: Pakistan's actual dengue burden increased more than 3,000 per cent between 2012 and 2022, with infections estimated to have risen to 3.28 million cases, a report has said.
The research, led by Aga Khan University and published in the journal PLOS ONE, estimated that dengue infections in Pakistan surged from about 100,000 cases in 2012 to nearly 3.28 million cases in 2022.
The findings cited by Nepal Aaja suggest that routine disease reporting captures only a small portion of the actual number of infections.
Using statistical modelling and laboratory data, researchers found that the mosquito-borne disease has expanded rapidly across the country, with the sharpest increase recorded among adults aged between 15 and 49 years.
The trend challenges the common perception that dengue is largely a seasonal health issue confined to brief post-monsoon outbreaks.
The study identified Sindh as the province most affected by the disease, accounting for an estimated 2.63 million dengue cases in 2022.
Within the province, Karachi East reported the highest district-level incidence, underscoring the growing public health challenge in densely populated urban centres.
Researchers attributed the rise in infections to a combination of factors, including rapid urbanisation, inadequate drainage systems, stagnant water accumulation and the impact of severe flooding, all of which create favourable breeding conditions for dengue-carrying mosquitoes.
Lead author Dr. Zarmeen Nasim said dengue transmission in Pakistan has evolved into a year-round threat rather than a short-lived seasonal outbreak.
The findings indicate that existing surveillance mechanisms may significantly understate the true disease burden, limiting the effectiveness of public health interventions.
The study called for a comprehensive overhaul of Pakistan's disease monitoring systems, along with improvements in municipal sanitation and a systematic expansion of diagnostic capacity across the country. Researchers said stronger surveillance and prevention measures would be critical to managing the recurring dengue threat and reducing the impact of future outbreaks.
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