Palestinian presidency urges international interventions to end Gaza conflict

Ramallah: Under President Mahmoud Abbas's leadership, the Palestinian Authority has been working since day one to end the conflict and spare Palestinians from the devastation, Presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in a statement to WAFA news agency.

The Israeli offensive has caused the death, injury, detention and disappearance of over 200,000 people, Abu Rudeineh said.

President Abbas is engaging in intensive talks with Arab and international parties to expedite a ceasefire and enforce UN Security Council Resolution 2735, the spokesperson said.

The Palestinian leadership believes it is time to compel the occupying state to accept an end to its comprehensive conflict against people in Gaza as well as to halt ongoing Israeli violations in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, he said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The presidential spokesperson stressed that achieving security and stability in the region depends on respecting "Arab and international legitimacy," urging major countries to act immediately to enforce compliance with UN resolutions and end what he called Israel's "impunity."

The new round of Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out on October 7, 2023 following an unprecedented escalation between the Israeli army and Hamas, leading to full-scale confrontations.

The conflict has caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip and resulted in an unprecedented civilian death toll.

On Monday, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said that "progress" has been achieved in the talks held in Qatar on a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas that will secure the release of the hostages.

"There is progress in the negotiations to release the hostages," Sa'ar said during joint remarks alongside Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, who is on a trip to the region.

"Israel very much wants to release the hostages and is working hard to reach a deal," Sa'ar said.



