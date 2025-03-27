Palestinians protest Hamas in rare public show of dissent

Cairo: Palestinians chanted against Hamas during anti-war protests in the Gaza Strip, witnesses said Wednesday, in a rare show of public anger against the militant group that has long repressed dissent and still rules the territory 17 months into the war with Israel.

Videos that appeared to be authentic showed hundreds of people taking part in a protest in the heavily destroyed northern town of Beit Lahiya on Tuesday.

People held signs saying “Stop the war,” “We refuse to die” and “The blood of our children is not cheap.” There were calls for more protests on Wednesday.

At least one was held in the hard-hit Shijaiyah neighbourhood of Gaza City, where dozens of men chanted “Out, out out! Hamas get out!” “We are sick of the bombing, killing and displacement,” said Ammar Hassan, who took part in the protest on Tuesday.