PM Modi Condemns 'Cowardly Terrorist Attack' in New Orleans, Expresses Condolences to Victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the deadly New Orleans terrorist attack 2025 on Thursday, which tragically resulted in 15 fatalities. In his PM Modi statement on the New Orleans attack, he expressed his heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the victims. “We strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack in New Orleans. Our thoughts and prayers PM Modi New Orleans are with the victims and their families. May they find strength and solace as they heal from this tragedy,” he wrote in his post on X (formerly Twitter).

The horrific attack took place on Wednesday when 42-year-old army veteran Shamsud-Din Jabbar, an American citizen from Texas, drove his pickup truck into a crowd of New Year’s celebrants in New Orleans. The attack claimed the lives of 15 people and left many others injured. Authorities confirmed that Jabbar drove the vehicle under an ISIS flag, and video footage suggested that the assailant had been inspired by the terror group.

Anne Kirkpatrick, the police superintendent, labeled Jabbar a “terrorist,” while PM Modi on the New Orleans tragedy expressed his shock and concern for the victims. US President Joe Biden also condemned the attack, calling it "despicable." He revealed that Jabbar had posted videos online prior to the attack, indicating his ISIS inspiration. Biden further noted that authorities were investigating possible links between this assault and a subsequent New Orleans attack global reactions that included a Tesla Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas, which killed one person. However, no direct connections between the two incidents have been confirmed.

The FBI continues to investigate the events, with agent Alethea Duncan stating, "We do not believe that Jabbar was solely responsible" for the Las Vegas explosion. Meanwhile, PM Modi's message for New Orleans victims resonated globally, as leaders around the world expressed their shock and condemned the act of terror.

This tragic terrorist attack in New Orleans news has sparked widespread reactions, with leaders from various nations offering their condolences and reaffirming the need for stronger measures against terrorism. PM Modi condemns terrorist attacks as part of a unified global stance against acts of terror.