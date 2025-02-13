PM Modi Congratulates Tulsi Gabbard on Her New Role as Director of National Intelligence

Live
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Tulsi Gabbard, newly confirmed Director of National Intelligence. They discuss strengthening India-US relations, with a focus on counter-terrorism, cybersecurity, and trust in intelligence.
PM Modi congratulated Gabbard on her new role and thanked her for supporting India-US relations. Gabbard, a former US Congress member, was sworn in after the Senate approved her by a 52-48 vote.
She vowed to rebuild trust in the intelligence community, which has faced criticism. The meeting took place after PM Modi's visit to France, and he is also set to meet President Trump at the White House.
