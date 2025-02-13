PM Modi Congratulates Tulsi Gabbard on Her New Role as Director of National Intelligence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Tulsi Gabbard, who was recently made the Director of National Intelligence in the United States. They talked about ways to make the relationship between India and the US stronger, focusing on important issues like fighting terrorism, improving cybersecurity, and dealing with new global problems.

PM Modi congratulated Gabbard on her new role and thanked her for supporting India-US relations. Gabbard, a former US Congress member, was sworn in after the Senate approved her by a 52-48 vote.

She vowed to rebuild trust in the intelligence community, which has faced criticism. The meeting took place after PM Modi's visit to France, and he is also set to meet President Trump at the White House.