PM Modi thanks Putin for birthday phone call, reiterates peaceful resolution to Ukraine conflict

Moscow/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked "friend" Russian President Vladimir Putin for his phone call and extending warm wishes on his 75th birthday, emphasising that India remains committed to further strengthening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between both nations.

"Thank you, my friend, President Putin, for your phone call and warm wishes on my 75th birthday. We are committed to further strengthening our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. India is ready to make all possible contributions towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict," PM Modi posted on X after the phone call with Putin.

Earlier in the day, the Russian President Vladimir Putin had extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Modi, praising his contributions in strengthening bilateral ties between New Delhi and Moscow.

Wishing the Prime Minister, Putin said, "Your work as head of government has earned you great respect from your compatriots and enormous prestige on the international stage. Under your guidance, India has achieved impressive results in the social, economic, scientific and technological spheres."

The Russian President lauded PM Modi's efforts in strengthening the bilateral ties between New Delhi and Moscow and said that he appreciates the "close comradely" between the two nations.

"You are making a great personal contribution to strengthening the privileged strategic partnership between our countries and to promoting mutually beneficial Russian-Indian cooperation in various areas," he said.

"I highly appreciate our close comradely relations. We will certainly continue our constructive dialogue and joint work on the current issues on the bilateral, regional and international agendas," Putin added.

PM Modi and Putin recently met in China on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin.

During their meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed their support to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between both countries and also discussed regional and global issues, including the latest developments concerning Ukraine.

Prime Minister Modi had reiterated his support for the recent initiatives that have been taken to address the conflict in Ukraine, and emphasised the need to expedite a cessation of the conflict and find a durable peace settlement.

Prime Minister Modi had also conveyed to President Putin that he was looking forward to receiving him in India for the 23rd Annual Summit, later this year.