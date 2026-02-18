PMs of Kazakhstan, Netherlands arrive in Delhi for AI Impact Summit

New Delhi: Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan and the Netherlands arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday to attend the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, being held in the national capital, aimed at exploring the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence.

Kazakhstan PM Olzhas Bektenov was received by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh at the airport.

Following his arrival, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "The visit of PM Olzhas Bektenov and his participation at the India-AI Impact Summit will give a fillip to the robust partnership between both countries."

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh welcomed Dick Schoof, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, as he arrived in New Delhi for the AI Impact Summit.

"PM Schoof will attend the India-AI Impact Summit; his participation will further deepen and strengthen the India-Netherlands bilateral partnership," the MEA said.

World leaders, policymakers, and technology experts are convening at the AI Impact Summit to deliberate on the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in economic growth, governance, and social development.

The AI Impact Summit, regarded as one of the world's major forums on artificial intelligence, will host extensive deliberations on ethical AI, regulatory frameworks, and the role of advanced technologies in reshaping industries and public services. Slovakia's participation is expected to enrich the dialogue through the exchange of best practices and policy perspectives.

The five-day summit has drawn participation from more than 110 countries and 30 international organisations, including about 20 Heads of State or Government and nearly 45 ministers, making it one of the largest gatherings focused on AI governance and cooperation.

The event seeks to align global AI initiatives with India's civilisational ethos of 'Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya' (welfare for all, happiness for all) while promoting the broader principle of AI for Humanity.

India-AI Impact Summit 2026 is the fourth edition in the series, following previous meetings held in the United Kingdom in 2023, South Korea in 2024, and France in 2025. The platform enables leaders to examine the ethical, economic, and social implications of artificial intelligence while strengthening partnerships across digital technology, trade, culture, tourism, and maritime cooperation.



