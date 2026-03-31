Policy Shift? Iran mulls NPT exit, blames int'l bullying

Tehran: Iran’s Parliament is reviewing the possibility of withdrawing from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), a move that would free Tehran from international restrictions on developing nuclear weapons and from obligations to allow global inspections of its nuclear programme.

The country cited “bullying” at the international level to justify the review during the ongoing war, which comes amid reports of a US plan to seize Iran’s uranium and follows American strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities months ago.

“What is the benefit of joining a treaty in which bullying parties at the international level not only do not allow us to benefit from its rights but also attack our nuclear facilities?” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei asked on Monday, also stressing Tehran has not and will not seek nuclear weapons.

Reports indicate that Tehran is weighing a broader policy shift, including a potential NPT withdrawal, scrapping its countermeasure law tied to the 2014 nuclear deal, and backing a new international framework with like-minded countries, including BRICS members, for the peaceful development of nuclear technology.