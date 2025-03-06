Political parties in Mozambique sign agreement on ending post-election crisis

Maputo: Mozambican President Daniel Chapo and the country's main political parties have signed an agreement outlining the terms for state reforms as part of a political dialogue aimed at resolving a post-election crisis.

The agreement was signed on Wednesday by parliamentary parties, including the ruling Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo), the Optimistic People for the Development of Mozambique (Podemos), the Mozambican National Resistance (Renamo), and the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM), along with five extra-parliamentary political groups in Maputo, the capital.

"This is the right moment to set aside our political differences and prioritise the interests of Mozambique and its people. Our beloved nation and our citizens are and will always be the reason for our existence and governance," Chapo said during the public event, which was attended by religious leaders, civil society representatives, academics, and members of the diplomatic corps accredited in the country.

He said the signing of the agreement reflects the parties' confidence in the government's impartiality and ability to promote political, economic, and social stability.

"This commitment represents a crucial step toward maintaining peace and consolidating democracy in the southern African region, which is why we are honoured by the presence of representatives from the governments of Zimbabwe and Tanzanian Presidents," Chapo added.

Albino Forquilha, leader of Podemos, the main opposition, who spoke on behalf of the eight opposition parties that signed the agreement, said the commitment paves the way for new opportunities in Mozambique, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Building consensus among the signatory parties is key to addressing the issues that have been at the centre of the country's recurring political, economic, and socio-cultural instabilities," he said.

"The conditions have been set for different political actors, institutions, and Mozambican society to engage in this essential dialogue to build a Mozambique that is united in diversity," Forquilha added, stressing that political instability must not become the norm.

The extra-parliamentary signatories included Nova Democracia (ND), the National Reconciliation Party (Parena), the Social Renewal Party (Pareso), the Mozambican Humanitarian Party (Pahumo), and the Democratic Revolution (RD).



