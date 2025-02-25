Pope Francis Continues Recovery at Hospital, Meets with Vatican Officials Over Sainthood Candidates

Pope Francis remains under treatment for pneumonia as the Vatican continues its efforts to support the 88-year-old pontiff’s recovery. On Tuesday, February 25, 2025, the Vatican provided an update, noting that the pope had a restful night. His condition, which has been critical due to double pneumonia, showed a slight improvement, with some laboratory results trending in a positive direction.

Despite ongoing health challenges, Pope Francis resumed work from his hospital room. He even made a call to a parish in Gaza City, continuing his support for the community there amidst the ongoing conflict.

The Vatican’s efforts to support the pope also saw a nightly Rosary prayer vigil held by thousands of faithful in St. Peter’s Square. The event, which drew comparisons to vigils for St. John Paul II during his final days, was led by Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin. In his prayer, Cardinal Parolin asked for the pope's quick recovery, emphasizing the global outpouring of prayers for the pope's health.

As of now, Pope Francis remains hospitalized at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, where he has been since February 14. Doctors have stated that his condition is still precarious due to his age and prior lung issues, but recent reports noted no further respiratory crises and a slight reduction in the flow of supplemental oxygen.

Among those supporting the pope, Cardinal Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga, a longtime adviser, expressed hope for his recovery, emphasizing Pope Francis' enduring contributions to the Church. Other faithful, such as Hoang Phuc Nguyen, a Canadian pilgrim in Rome, also gathered to pray for his health.

In a sign of normal operations within the Vatican, Pope Francis met with Cardinal Parolin on Monday to approve new decrees related to sainthood. The meeting, which marked the first such engagement since the pope’s hospitalization, saw the approval of decrees for the beatification of five individuals and the canonization of two others. Furthermore, the pope announced plans to convene a consistory to set the dates for upcoming canonizations, signaling the continued work of the Vatican despite his health struggles.

In addition, the Vatican reported that Pope Francis had appointed new bishops in Brazil, a new archbishop for Vancouver, and had made adjustments to the legal hierarchy within Vatican City State.

As Pope Francis continues his recovery, prayers and support from around the world remain a central focus. His health remains a priority for the Vatican, as well as the faithful who are closely following his condition and wishing for his swift recovery.