Press Release-Agastya Hydrogen, Inc.

Date: Jan 6 th 2025





PRESS RELEASE



Austin, Texas – January 2, 2025 – Agastya Hydrogen, Inc., a global innovator in green hydrogen technologies, proudly announces the launch of its 1 MW Agastya AEM Electrolyser Station and the Agastya Hydrogen Refuelling Station (HRS). These cutting-edge products represent a significant leap toward decarbonizing industries and accelerating the global shift to sustainable energy solutions.

1 MW Agastya AEM Electrolyser Station

The 1 MW Agastya AEM Electrolyser Station is designed for industrial users seeking an efficient, cost-effective entry point into green hydrogen production. Powered by Agastya’s proprietary Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology, the station achieves up to 2.5x the current density of conventional electrolysers, significantly lowering operational costs and optimizing efficiency.

Key technical specifications include:

Output Capacity: 1 MW AEM Electrolyzer producing 23 kg/hr (550 kg) of green hydrogen daily.

Efficiency: Industry-leading energy efficiency at >80% lower heating value (LHV). The lower heating value of hydrogen is 40.39 kWh/kg, while the higher heating value is 43.47 kWh/kg.

Modularity: Scalable design enabling seamless expansion to MW and GW scales.

Renewable Integration: Optimized for solar, wind, and grid-connected power sources.

Ease of Deployment: Pre-designed, pre-engineered, and pre-assembled for rapid installation.

This innovative station supports diverse applications, including decarbonization of industrial processes, power generation, and hydrogen blending in natural gas networks.

Agastya Hydrogen Refuelling Station (HRS)

The Agastya HRS delivers a reliable, high-capacity solution for hydrogen-powered transportation infrastructure, addressing the growing demand for fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).

Key features include:

Refuelling Capacity: Up to 11,000 kg/day of green hydrogen.

Efficiency: Designed for rapid dispensing with 98% uptime reliability.

Scalability: Modular architecture to support various scales of operations, from urban fleets to intercity hydrogen corridors.

Sustainability: Powered by 100% renewable energy, ensuring a zero-carbon footprint.

Driving Green Hydrogen Accessibility

Both products are managed through Agastya’s Green Energy Management System (GEMS.AI), an advanced AI-powered platform that optimizes production, storage, and

distribution for maximum efficiency and minimal downtime.

“We are proud to offer solutions that not only meet today’s energy challenges but actively shape a sustainable future,” said Shashi Kumar Reddy Arjula, Founder and CEO of Agastya Hydrogen, Inc.

“The 1 MW Agastya AEM Electrolyser Station and Agastya HRS represent the culmination of years of innovation, setting new benchmarks for performance, scalability, and affordability in the green hydrogen ecosystem.”

Availability and Impact

Both products are now available globally, with installations already underway in key markets. Agastya Hydrogen aims to make green hydrogen affordable for all, targeting a levelized cost of hydrogen (LCOH) at $1 per kilogram by 2030.

About Agastya Hydrogen

Agastya Hydrogen, Inc. is a leading developer of green hydrogen technologies, offering scalable solutions to decarbonize industries and revolutionize energy infrastructure. With a mission to achieve a levelized cost of green hydrogen at $1 per kg by 2030, Agastya is committed to advancing a sustainable, hydrogen-powered future.

For more information, please contact:

Media Inquiries: Email: [email protected]

Sales Inquiries: Email: [email protected]

Website: www.agastyah2.com












