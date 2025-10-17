Pro-Hamas Messages And Anti-Trump Slurs Flash On Screens After Cyberattack Hits Airports In Canada And US

Several airports across Canada and the United States experienced a coordinated cyberattack on Tuesday, during which hackers took over digital display and announcement systems to post messages supporting Hamas and criticising leaders including US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The affected airports included Kelowna and Victoria International Airports in British Columbia, Windsor International Airport in Ontario, and Harrisburg International Airport in Pennsylvania. Screens at these locations briefly displayed politically charged messages such as “Israel lost the war, Hamas won the war honorably,” while announcements over loudspeakers included expletives and the phrase “Free Palestine.”

Authorities confirmed that the hackers accessed the systems through a third-party cloud software provider. The airports quickly switched to internal systems to regain control. While no major disruptions were reported, the incident raised significant concerns about the vulnerability of airport digital systems.

Canadian and US agencies, including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), are investigating the breach.

The hack follows a wave of similar cyber incidents that have recently targeted airports across Europe, prompting renewed calls for stronger cybersecurity measures in aviation infrastructure.