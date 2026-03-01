Protesters Storm US Consulate In Karachi After Killing Of Iran’s Supreme Leader

Hundreds of protesters stormed the US Consulate in Karachi on Sunday following the reported killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in joint US–Israel strikes.

According to the Associated Press, demonstrators marched toward the consulate carrying sticks and smashed windows of the building. Viral videos on social media showed protesters clashing with security personnel outside the diplomatic mission.

Police official Mohammad Jawad told AP that security and paramilitary forces used batons and tear gas to disperse the crowd. At least one protester was killed and several others were injured during the clashes, he said.

US President Donald Trump had earlier announced that strikes conducted by Washington and Tel Aviv had killed Khamenei. Iran later confirmed his death, stating he was killed in his office during the attacks. Tehran subsequently declared a 40-day national mourning period and a seven-day public holiday.

Demonstrations also broke out in Baghdad, where supporters of Iraqi Shi’ite armed groups gathered near the Green Zone and attempted to march toward the US embassy. Riot police used tear gas to prevent them from advancing. Iraq announced a three-day mourning period in Khamenei’s honour.

In India, protests were reported in Srinagar and Lucknow. Srinagar witnessed widespread shutdowns, with shops closed and public transport suspended. In Lucknow, large crowds gathered in the old city areas to condemn the killing. Prominent Shia cleric Maulana Yasub Abbas described the development as “very unfortunate” for the global community.

The developments underscore the widening regional impact of the escalating US–Iran conflict, with protests and unrest spreading beyond Iran’s borders.