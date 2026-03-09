Putin Announces ‘Unwavering’ Support For Iran, Congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei As New Supreme Leader

Vladimir Putin on Monday reaffirmed Russia’s strong support for Iran amid its escalating conflict with the United States and Israel, while also congratulating Mojtaba Khamenei on his appointment as the country’s new Supreme Leader.

The Russian president said Russia would continue to stand firmly with Tehran during the ongoing crisis.

“I wish to confirm unwavering support for Tehran and solidarity with our Iranian friends,” Putin said, according to reports.

Putin also congratulated Mojtaba Khamenei, expressing confidence that he would continue the legacy of his father, Ali Khamenei, who was recently killed during the escalating regional conflict.

The Russian leader said Mojtaba would carry forward his father’s work “with honour” and unite the Iranian people during a period of significant challenges.

“At a time when Iran is confronting armed aggression, your tenure in this high position will undoubtedly require great courage and dedication,” Putin said in his message.

Earlier, during a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Putin reportedly expressed condolences over the killing of Ali Khamenei, members of his family, senior political and military leaders, and civilians.

According to the Kremlin, Putin also reiterated Russia’s stance calling for an immediate halt to hostilities and urged all parties to resolve the crisis through diplomatic means.

“Russia supports an immediate cessation of hostilities and rejects the use of force as a method to resolve issues surrounding Iran and the broader Middle East,” the Kremlin said.

Iran officially appointed Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei as the country’s new Supreme Leader on Monday following the death of Ali Khamenei.

Born in 1969 in Mashhad, Mojtaba is one of the six children of the late Iranian leader. His appointment marks a significant moment in Iran’s political history as the country navigates rising tensions across the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Israel has warned that it will continue to pursue threats from Iran even after the leadership change.