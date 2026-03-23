Putin congratulates North Korea's Kim on reelection, voices hope for closer ties

Seoul: Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on his reelection as chairman of the State Affairs Commission, expressing hope for stronger bilateral relations, the Kremlin said Monday.

According to the North's Korean Central News Agency, Kim was reappointed to the highest post of the commission at the first session of the Supreme People's Assembly held on Sunday.

It marked his third consecutive term since the commission was created in 2016 as the country's top policy guidance body.

"Dear Comrade Kim Jong Un, please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your reelection as Chairman of State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," Putin said in a message posted on the Kremlin's Telegram channel.

"Russia highly values your personal contribution to strengthening the friendly, allied relationship between our countries. We will naturally continue our close cooperation to further develop the comprehensive strategic partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang. This undoubtedly serves the fundamental interests of both our nations," he added.

Russia and North Korea have been deepening ties in recent years, signing a mutual defense treaty in 2024. North Korea has also sent troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine, Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was reappointed as president of the state affairs commission at the first session of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) after last month's ruling party congress, state media reported.

Kim was reappointed president of the state affairs commission on the first day of the first session of the 15th SPA, the Korean Central New Agency (KCNA) said.

During the meeting, Jo Yong-won, known as one of Kim's closest aides, was also elected chairman of the SPA standing committee, the top parliamentary post, replacing Choe Ryong-hae, according to the KCNA.

North Korea typically convenes a session of the rubber-stamp parliament following a party congress to legislate laws needed to implement decisions made at the congress.

The reappointment was made at the SPA's first session Sunday, the first state affairs activity of its 15th term.

Premier Pak Thae-song retained his post, while former Premier Kim Tok-hun was appointed as first vice premier, a position newly created at the latest meeting.

In the reshuffle, Jo was also appointed as vice chief of the state affairs commission, while Kim's powerful sister Kim Yo-jong was relieved of her post as a member of the commission.

Kim's powerful sister, Kim Yo Jong, was notably absent from KCNA's list of members of the State Affairs Commission, the country's highest leadership body, on which she ​had served since ​2021.

As the third-generation leader of North Korea, Kim has governed the nuclear-armed nation since the passing of his father in 2011. The state itself was established in 1948 by his grandfather, Kim Il Sung.

Ahead of the session, 687 deputies were selected for the Supreme People’s Assembly (SPA). In this system, North Korean citizens aged 17 and older are presented with a single, state-approved candidate per district, which they can either accept or reject.

State media outlet KCNA previously reported that the new delegation was overwhelmingly approved, securing 99.93 per cent of the vote in favor against a mere 0.07 per cent opposition, with voter turnout reaching 99 per cent.

KCNA described the atmosphere in the Pyongyang assembly hall as being charged with intense political dedication and revolutionary zeal among the newly seated members.

Political analysts suggest this assembly meeting could address potential constitutional revisions. These changes might officially redefine relations between North and South Korea, codifying them as ties between "two hostile states."