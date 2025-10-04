Putin orders purchase of agri products, drugs from India

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered to devise measures, including purchasing more agricultural products and medicines from India, to soften the trade imbalance with New Delhi, which is due to the heavy import of crude by the country.

Speaking at the Valdai plenary session , Putin also said that he was looking forward to his trip to India in early December and meeting with "my friend and our reliable partner Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi."

Putin, who will travel to India in early December for an annual summit, lauded India's nationalist government led by PM Modi, calling him a "balanced, wise," and nationally oriented leader. Putin said he feels comfortable in their trustworthy interactions.

When asked about the US threat to impose high tariffs and sanctions on Russia's key partners, Putin said the Indian people will not tolerate their country being bullied into making a decision that contradicts their national interests and priorities, RT news channel reported. (India) will never allow itself to be humiliated by anyone. "I know Prime Minister Modi, he will also not make any such decisions, he said. The losses faced by India due to punitive US tariffs would be balanced by crude imports from Russia, plus it will gain prestige as a sovereign nation," Putin added. He was referring to the additional 25 per cent tariff imposed by President Donald Trump on New Delhi as a penalty for its purchases of Russian oil, taking the total levies imposed on India by the US to 50 per cent. Putin said Russia may buy more agricultural products and medicines from India to remove the trade imbalance.

"More agricultural products may be purchased from India. Certain steps can be undertaken from our side for medicinal products, pharmaceuticals," Putin stated. The president said he had instructed the Russian government to think of proposals to be made to Indian friends and counterparts on the most promising areas of cooperation and how Russia can smoothen the imbalance in trade and other areas, according to state-run news agency TASS.

Putin noted the vast potential for economic cooperation between Russia and India but acknowledged the need to resolve specific issues to fully unlock these opportunities.

For comparison, he said, the trade turnover between Russia and India is about USD 63 billion, and USD 50 billion with Belarus. At the same time, the population is 1.5 billion in India and 10 million in Belarus. It obviously does not correspond to our potential opportunities, Putin stressed. "We need to solve the whole range of tasks to unlock our opportunities and potential advantages," Putin said, identifying financing, logistics and payment bottlenecks as key concerns.