Puzzled Trump issues fresh threat to Iran civilian infra

Dubai: US President Donald Trump issued a fresh threat to Iran, saying the US will destroy Iran's electricity plants, oil wells and Kharg Island unless there is a peace deal. The US president said on social media that his administration "is in serious discussions" with Iran to end military operations, while also threatening mass destruction of the country's energy resources unless a deal is reached "shortly."

Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately Open for Business, we will conclude our lovely stay in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!)" Trump posted.

Iran's joint military command spokesperson declared that the private residences of US and Israeli officials have now become legitimate targets for Iran.

An Indian national has been killed in Kuwait in Iranian strikes on a power and water desalination plant, taking the total number of Indian fatalities from the ongoing conflict in West Asia to eight since it began a month back.

As the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed, blocking Middle Eastern oil from flowing to the rest of the world, countries are beginning to feel the bite of depleting oil stocks -- with Asia feeling the impact first as the shock moves westward, warned JPMorgan in a report released last week.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that the US's 15-point list for halting the conflict contains "largely excessive, unrealistic, and unreasonable demands," contradicting US President Donald Trump's earlier claims that Iran had agreed to "most of' of the requests on the list.

Amid ongoing developments in the West Asia region, a senior official from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said on Monday that all Indian seafarers and ships operating in the Persian Gulf region remain safe and there has been no report of any incident in the past 24 hours.

There is an adequate supply of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) for the next 60 days in the country without any interruption, Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu informed the Rajya Sabha.