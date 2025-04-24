Quake in Sea of Marmara shakes Istanbul

Istanbul: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 shook Istanbul on Wednesday, Turkiye's disaster and emergency management agency said.

There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries. The earthquake had a shallow depth of 10 km, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Its epicentre was some 40 km southwest of Istanbul in the Sea of Marmara. It was followed by several aftershocks, including one measuring 5.3.

The disaster and emergency management agency urged residents to stay away from buildings. The earthquake was felt in neighbouring regions, reports said.