Rajnath Singh Criticizes Nations Allegedly Harboring Terrorists at SCO Summit, With Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif in Attendance

Khawaja Asif SCO news: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' Meeting in China's Qingdao on Thursday. There, Rajnath slams Pakistan about the threat of terrorism in a scathing attack on Pakistan directly following the April Pahalgam terror attack. "Some countries employ the cross-border threat of terrorism as a means of their policy and provide refuge to terrorists.

There shouldn't be a place for two-standards. SCO should not be afraid to criticize these nations," Singh said in an uncompromising statement. Then specifically referring to Pakistan terror shelter claim attack on April 22 within the Kashmir region of Pahalgam along with Operation Sindoor launched by India in May "The pattern of the Pahalgam terror attack is similar to the previous terror attacks by LeT in India.

In the exercise of its right to combat terrorism and prevent and prevent further terrorist attacks that cross borders, India on 7th May 2025, successfully started Operation Sindoor to dismantle cross border terrorist infrastructure. ""Any terrorist acts are unlawful and unjustifiable, regardless of the motive at any time, anywhere, and whoever was responsible for them. Rajnath Singh SCO Summit members should condemn the crime in a clear and unambiguous manner," he added.

In SCO 2025 India speech, "we reiterate the need to hold the perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of reprehensible acts of terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, accountable and bring them to justice," he added.

Concerning the wider geopolitical problems, Singh called for greater cooperation within SCO members to face security and peace threats. "I think that the greatest problems we face across the region linked to security, peace and trust deficiency. The root of these issues is the growing radicalisation, extremism, and terrorism.