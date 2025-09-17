Rapper Cardi B Announces Pregnancy with Stefon Diggs, Baby No. 4 on the Way

Right now, Cardi B is getting ready to be the fourth baby to arrive!

The 32-year-old rapper shared the information during an interview with CBS Mornings that aired Wednesday September. 17and shared the Cardi B pregnant 2025 news that her first child is due prior to her tour kicking in February.

When King thanked her, Cardi -- whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar -- smiled and expressed her gratitude for the honor, adding "I'm happy. I'm happy. I feel as if I'm at the right spot at the moment. I feel strong and powerful as if I'm working hard while also having one in the process.

She also talked regarding her friendship with Cardi B Stefon Diggs who is a 31-year-old NFL wide receiver with the New England Patriots. "Me and my boyfriend truly support one another. We're in the same spot in our professional lives and we encourage each other to go on.

Cardi confessed that Diggs can help her feel more grounded. "He helps me feel secure and confident. He makes Cardi B baby news feel strong, confident and secure. You can see how large the man is." she laughed, noting a time where his love and support was everything.

Cardi B relationship Stefon Diggs initially began to be linked around the month of October 2024. In May 2025, they had finally come out as a couple and made their first public appearance as a couple at an Celtics against. Knicks game in Madison Square Garden. Prior to that, Cardi had carefully avoided making rumors about her relationship or pregnancy.

In an interview on CBS Mornings, she explained the reason: "I just wanted to talk about it in my private time. I didn't conceal any of it, but I wanted to make sure I closed Cardi B fourth child first, and make sure all was in order and, honestly I was waiting for some sonograms to be sure that my baby was healthy before I spoke that out in public."