Rebuilding terror HQ instead of homes shameful: Ex-J&K Police chief slams Pakistan

Former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police S.P. Vaid has issued a blistering critique of Pakistan’s governance and its use of public development funds to rebuild a terror headquarters rather than aid its poor, and strongly defended India’s stance on sporting ties with Pakistan.

“I think people of Pakistan must realise that the army rule in Pakistan should be used to build homes for the poor and to provide relief. They are giving that money to rebuild a terrorist headquarters. I read in the media that rebuilding the headquarters, which was bombed by India during Operation Sindoor on 7th May, will cost Rs 15 crore. And, out of this, Rs 4 crore has been given by the Pakistan government. It is such a shameful thing. This money should have been given to the common people to build their homes and to help them.”

Vaid did not hold back in accusing Pakistani leadership of hypocrisy.

“And you are collecting money in the name of building homes for the poor. And you are taking money in charity and using it to build the headquarters of Muridke. The people of Pakistan should see what the government is doing and how it is spending money to build the terror headquarters,” he said.

He also made pointed comments about social and moral contradictions:

“I saw on social media that Asim Munir, who talks about Jihad, religion and Islam, his wife is sitting in a hookah bar. This is the hypocrisy of the Pakistan Army generals. Jihad is for the children of poor people … Their own children study in schools abroad. And they build palatial houses in the West. … This is the Jihad of Pakistan, which is only for the poor people.”

Turning to Sunday's India‑Pakistan Asia Cup match, Vaid backed the government’s stance of restricting bilateral friendly matches while participating in tournaments.

“I believe that the Central government has done the right thing. That there will be no bilateral matches between India and Pakistan... My only appeal to the Indian players is that you should not be friendly with them. … And my appeal to the spectators is that you should not boycott these matches. … It is important to participate.”

The match between India and Pakistan is being held in Dubai, soon after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, in which the Indian Army retaliated to neutralise the terrorists responsible. The match, set at 8.00 p.m. IST in Dubai, is being followed across India not just as a cricket game, but as a focal point of national sentiment.