Record 5,324 new cases in Singapore

The recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Singapore is being looked into, the country's health ministry has said after it registered a record single-day spike of 5,324 new infections on Wednesday.

The figure includes 661 residents from dormitories of migrant workers and 12 cases who arrived from abroad, it said, adding that 10 more fatalities due to the disease have been reported as well.

The ministry said it was looking into the "unusual surge in cases within a relatively short window", and that it will closely monitor the trend for the next few days. Singapore's death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 349.

As of Wednesday noon, there were 1,777 COVID-19 patients in hospitals in the island, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH). Singapore's COVID-19 infection tally has reached 184,419, it showed

