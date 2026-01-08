Anil Agarwal Anil Agarwal: Agnivesh's death is the 'Darkest Day' of My Life

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal's son Agnivesh Agarwal Vedanta 49, who was a Vedanta chairman passed away following cardio-respiratory arrest while within his native United States. In a blog to X this Wednesday Anil Agarwal said Agnivesh's passing was the most difficult night of his entire life. "No words can convey the grief of a parent that has had to grieve the loss of their child. Sons are not expected to be taken away from his father. This tragedy has left us broken beyond comprehension in ways that are beyond our comprehension," he added.

Who was Agnivesh Agarwal?

The elder child of Anil Agarwal and Kiran Agarwal, Agnivesh was born in Patna on the 3rd of June 1976. He attended Mayo College, the well- known institution located in Ajmer to complete his education and also travelled to the US to pursue farther studies.

According to a report from NDTV India, following the completion of his studies within America, US, Agnivesh Agarwal death news did not immediately join his father's business. Instead, he went to work in the United States to get exposure and gain an understanding of the financial models, business models and corporate governance practices of global corporations. The experience and knowledge gained helped him return to India to work for Vedanta Group companies.