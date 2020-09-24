Retired Israeli doctors recruited in overcrowded hospitals

Tel Aviv: Israeli health authorities have started recuiting retired doctors in overcrowded hospitals due to a surge in the number of Covid-19 infected patients. In an announcemnt on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health and the Israel Medical Association said that "due to the shortage of doctors and the increase in the number of medical staff in quarantine, we call retired doctors to enlist and to reinforce the hospitals", reports Xinhua news agency.

The announcement further stated that "this is a temporary order for anyone who could contribute from many years of experience". The retired doctors will not be placed in coronavirus wards for they are in an age-risk group. The call is mainly for internists, intensive care and emergency medicine specialists, general practitioners, and paediatricians.

"In recent days, we have received many heartwarming requests from retired doctors who want to return to work. This proves once again how dedicated are the medical professionals in Israel," the announcement said. The Ministry of Health reported 11,316 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 204,690.

The death toll reached 1,325, with 40 new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 668 to 657, out of 1,370 patients currently hospitalized.

