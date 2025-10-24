Retirees to Receive a 2.8% Cost-of-Living Adjustment in Social Security Benefits for 2026

In a press release on Oct. 24, the Social Security Administration( SSA) revealed that it'll increase payments by 2.8 in 2026, marking a cost- of- living adaptation( COLA) for retirees benefits increase. Monthly checks will see a modest increase, following last year’s 2.5% bump, which also matched the COLA in 2023.

The 2.8% Social Security COLA 2026 will increase the average monthly benefit for retired workers by about $56 to $2,071 from $2,015, the SSA estimates. On average, survivor benefits will increase by $52 and the average Social Security Disability Insurance payment by $44.

The COLA was announced nine days later than usual due to the recent federal government shutdown. But the increase will take effect on time and benefits from December will be increased and distributed in January as usual.

Dr Myechia Minter-Jordan, CEO of AARP, stressed the importance of the COLA announcement to older Americans, “With the recent COLA announcement, AARP is reminding the public that it plays a crucial role in supporting older Americans and helping to ensure that cost of living raise 2026 income keeps pace with inflation.”

Minter-Jordan highlighted that it marks the fifth consecutive year that the COLA will increase by at least 2.5%. “That’s the longest uninterrupted streak of at least 2.5% increases since the 1990s and is a sign of ongoing inflationary pressure,” she said.

“It is not easy for many older Americans who have been stretched so thin over the past year, and Social Security adjustment 2026 has been their lifeline,” Minter-Jordan added. “For years, AARP has stood up for Social Security and the annual COLA against anyone and everyone who wanted to cut it or change it to make it less effective.”

Financial planners concur, warning that while the increase is helpful it will not feel like enough. “Inflation continues to take a toll on today’s retirees,” Rob Williams, Managing Director of Financial Planning at Charles Schwab, said in a statement.