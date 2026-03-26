Retirement lifeline nears breaking point; US social security faces financial crisis

Social Security, the backbone of retirement security for millions of Americans, is approaching a financial cliff, with lawmakers warning that benefits could be cut sharply within the decade if Congress fails to act.

At a Senate Budget Committee hearing, lawmakers from both parties said the programme faces a worsening funding gap driven by demographic shifts, rising costs and insufficient revenue. Projections show the main trust fund could be exhausted as early as 2032, leaving the system able to pay only a fraction of scheduled benefits.

“This program is under stress because of demographics,” Senator Lindsey Graham said, pointing to fewer workers supporting a growing number of retirees.

Officials warned that once the trust fund is depleted, benefits could be cut by roughly a quarter. For millions of Americans who depend on Social Security as their primary source of income, even modest reductions would have immediate consequences.

“It’s right here,” Senator Jeff Merkley said, noting that the shortfall could hit within the current political cycle.

Experts told lawmakers that the scale of the challenge leaves few easy options. Karen Glenn said programme income is projected to fall short of costs “in all future years,” adding that lawmakers would need to increase revenue, reduce benefits, or pursue a combination of both to restore solvency.

Data presented at the hearing showed that about 72 million Americans are expected to receive Social Security benefits in 2033, underscoring the system’s reach across the population.

The debate exposed sharp differences over how to address the shortfall. Senator Bill Cassidy proposed creating a government-backed investment fund to supplement the programme’s finances, arguing that a diversified approach could help offset future borrowing needs.

Others emphasised raising revenue. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse said that without additional funding, the system would be unable to maintain full benefits.

Lawmakers also discussed a wide range of potential measures, including increasing payroll taxes, lifting caps on taxable income, adjusting retirement age and means-testing benefits. While no consensus emerged, there was broad agreement that delay would make the problem harder to solve.

“Waiting makes this harder,” Senator Tim Kaine said, urging earlier action rather than waiting for a crisis.

Social Security currently pays nearly $1.6 trillion annually to more than 70 million beneficiaries, making it the largest federal programme. For many retirees, the monthly check is not supplemental but essential.

Established in 1935 during the Great Depression, Social Security was designed as a safety net to prevent poverty in old age.

Today, longer life expectancy and lower birth rates mean fewer workers are contributing to support a larger retired population. Without legislative action, the programme’s financial imbalance is expected to widen, bringing the prospect of benefit cuts closer -- and intensifying pressure on Congress to act.