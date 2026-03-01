‘Return To Your Senses’: UAE President Warns Iran After Missile Strikes On Gulf States

The President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has strongly criticised Iran for launching missile attacks on several parts of the UAE, urging Tehran to “return to reason” and stop targeting neighbouring countries.

In sharp remarks delivered through his diplomatic adviser Anwar Gargash, the UAE leadership described Iran’s actions as a “miscalculation” that has further isolated it at a critical moment.

“Your war is not with your neighbours,” Gargash said, adding that Iran must deal with regional states “rationally and responsibly before the circle of isolation and escalation widens.”

The statement came after Iranian missiles reportedly struck multiple locations in the UAE as part of retaliatory measures following US–Israeli strikes that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

On Saturday, missiles hit the Al Dhafra US base in southern Abu Dhabi. Other parts of Abu Dhabi were also shaken by blasts. Later, Dubai — a global commercial hub that does not host a US base — witnessed multiple explosions, prompting temporary airspace closures and major flight disruptions. Four people were reported injured.

The landmark Burj Al Arab sustained significant damage, while a fire broke out near a hotel on Palm Jumeirah, according to reports.

Explosions were also reported in Doha, Qatar, and parts of Oman, marking a widening of retaliatory strikes across Gulf states. The escalation follows joint US–Israeli operations targeting Iranian military and leadership assets.

UAE officials said the missile attacks have only deepened Iran’s isolation in the region, as Gulf nations increasingly call for restraint and a return to diplomatic engagement.

With military exchanges intensifying and civilian infrastructure affected, fears of a broader regional conflict continue to grow.