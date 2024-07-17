Revision of electoral list in Cote d'Ivoire to start at end of September: official

  • Menu
Abidjan: The revising of the electoral list in Cote d'Ivoire will start on September 30 and continue for almost a month to end on October 31, the country's Independent Electoral Commission (CEI) announced.

Making the announcement at an awareness session for Ivorian students, Ibrahime Coulibaly-Kuibiert, the president of the CEI, urged those who are eligible to register massively on the electoral list, noting that the status of an elector is a fundamental right that allows one to participate in politics, Xinhua news agency reported.

While pleading for a high participation rate, the CEI president expressed his hope that the election would be peaceful, credible, and free of violence.

The country's presidential election is scheduled for the last quarter of 2025.

