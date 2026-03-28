Rights body raises alarm over civilian killings, enforced disappearances by Pakistani forces in Balochistan

As violence against civilians escalates across Balochistan, a leading human rights organisation brought to light the extrajudicial killing of one civilian and the enforced disappearance of two others by Pakistani forces.

Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that the bullet-riddled body of Yawar Habib was discovered in the Turbat region of the Kech district on Friday, nearly nine months after he was forcibly disappeared.

The rights body stated that “the condition of his body and the circumstances of its recovery strongly suggest that he was held in unlawful custody prior to being extrajudicially executed".

According to Paank, the Baloch youth was forcibly disappeared in broad daylight from outside the High Court in Turbat on June 16, 2025, by Pakistani security forces.

“For nine months, Yawar Habib remained missing. His family endured immense psychological distress, repeatedly seeking information about his whereabouts through legal channels, human rights bodies, and media appeals,” it added.

Paank strongly condemned the “custodial extrajudicial killing” of Yawar, stating that the incident underscored the persistent and alarming pattern of enforced disappearances in the region.

Asserting that the killing is not an isolated incident but part of a broader, deeply troubling trend targeting Baloch youth, the rights body said, “Enforced disappearances followed by so-called ‘kill and dump’ operations have become a recurring phenomenon, fostering fear and insecurity across the region. Such actions constitute grave violations of fundamental human rights, including the right to life, due process, and protection from arbitrary detention.”

Highlighting the atrocities against civilians across Balochistan, Paank revealed that on Friday, Abid Baloch, a student suffering from a kidney-related illness, was summoned by Pakistani military intelligence.

Despite complying with the directive and presenting himself as instructed, Abid was forcibly disappeared upon arrival from Hub Chowki in Balochistan, with no information about his current whereabouts.

“This is not the first time Abid Baloch has been subjected to such grave human rights violations. Previously, on December 16, 2022, he was forcibly disappeared from Dalmia Shanti Nagar in Karachi while he was undergoing medical treatment for his kidney condition. His repeated targeting highlights a disturbing trend of harassment and persecution, particularly against vulnerable individuals, including students and those in need of urgent medical care,” the rights body noted.

Citing verified information, Paank stated that another Baloch civilian, Ismail Rachar, was forcibly disappeared from the Hub Chowki by Pakistani forces on March 7, along with his family member, Israr Baloch, while returning home in a personal vehicle.

The rights body noted that on March 25, Israr Baloch was released; however, he was unable to provide sufficient details regarding the circumstances of their detention. It added that Ismail Rachar remains missing, with his whereabouts unknown, raising serious concerns about his safety and well-being.

Expressing solidarity with the family of Ismail Rachar, Paank called for justice, accountability, and an immediate end to enforced disappearances.