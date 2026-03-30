Rights group calls on Pakistan to stop attacks on civilian areas in Afghanistan

The International Human Rights Foundation (IHRF) has urged Pakistani forces to stop attacks on civilian areas in Afghanistan and respect international law. Calling firing on residential areas "war crimes", the IHRF urged the United Nations and international human rights organisations to investigate the violations and take action against those responsible.

Citing reports, the IHRF said Pakistani forces have fired heavy weaponry and indiscriminate mortar rounds into residential areas in Afghanistan's provinces, including Paktika, Khost, and Kunar and targeted civilians.

In a statement on X, the IHRF stated, "According to reports, Pakistani forces have fired heavy weaponry and indiscriminate mortar rounds into civilian-populated areas in the provinces along the so-called Durand Line, including Paktika, Khost, and Kunar. These attacks have directly targeted civilians and their homes. Thus far, at least 17 civilians, including women and children, have been injured in these assaults. The use of heavy weapons has compelled numerous families to flee their homes, heightening fears of an emerging humanitarian crisis in the region."

"Psychological and material damage: Attacks on residential properties and agricultural lands have caused substantial financial losses to local communities and have spread widespread fear across the area. Under international human rights and humanitarian law, particularly the Four Geneva Conventions parties to an armed conflict are required to clearly distinguish between military and civilian targets. Indiscriminate or blind attacks on residential areas that endanger civilian lives constitute clear war crimes. We call upon Pakistani forces to immediately cease attacks on civilian areas and to respect international law. We urge the United Nations and international human rights organisations to investigate these violations and take appropriate action against those responsible," it added.

The IHRF urged humanitarian organisations to provide urgent assistance to families displaced by the conflict or those whose members have been injured. It said that the lives of innocent people, especially women, must be protected during times of conflict and termed safeguarding human dignity and adhering to human rights principles essential under all circumstances.

Meanwhile, local Afghan officials said that one person was killed and 16 others were injured after Pakistani forces launched rocket and heavy weapon attacks on residential areas in Afghanistan's Kunar province.

The shelling hit areas near Asadabad and nearby homes, sparking fears of a wider border escalation.

Taliban spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat said that the attack targeting civilian homes occurred at around 5 p.m. (local time) on Sunday. He said that injured people were rushed to the hospital for treatment, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported. He accused Pakistan of firing in residential areas near the border.

The latest attack comes days after fighting resumed along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border after the collapse of a brief Eid ceasefire. Islamabad has said its military operations are targeting militants using Afghanistan to carry out attacks inside Pakistan, a claim rejected by the Taliban.

In recent weeks, tensions have escalated between Afghanistan and Pakistan due to airstrikes, artillery fire, and accusations from both sides.