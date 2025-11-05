Road accident claims four lives, injures two in Afghanistan's Parwan

Kabul: Four commuters have been confirmed dead and two others sustained injuries as a car collided with a truck in Afghanistan's eastern Parwan province on Tuesday, provincial police spokesman Fazal Rahim Muskinyar said Wednesday.

The deadly mishap took place on Tuesday afternoon on a road in Siagurd district, leaving four dead, including women and children on the spot, and injuring two others, the official said, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Blaming reckless driving for the accident, the official noted that drivers of both vehicles have been taken into custody.

Earlier on November 1, local authorities said that three people, including a woman, were killed and five others were injured, including four children and one woman, when a truck overturned in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province.

The accident occurred when the truck transporting a family during relocation overturned due to reckless driving on the outskirts of Police District 10, Lashkar Gah city, the provincial capital, according to a statement from the provincial department of information and culture on November 1.

Road accidents claim thousands of lives annually in Afghanistan, largely due to reckless driving, poor road conditions, overspeeding, overloading, congested highways, and a lack of proper traffic signage.

On October 30, the provincial police office stated that at least three people were killed, and 18 others injured in a collision involving a tractor and two passenger vehicles in eastern Afghanistan's Laghman province.

The accident occurred in the Surkhakan region along the highway linking the capital Kabul to eastern Nangarhar province on October 29, killing three commuters, including a woman and a child on the spot, and injuring 18 others, several critically, according to the statement.

Reckless driving was cited as the primary cause of the crash.

On September 26, provincial police said that a commuter lost his life and 11 others sustained injuries in a head-on road collision in northern Afghanistan's Jawzjan province.

The collision took place between two passenger cars in the Qarabuyen Olya region, along the highway connecting Jawzjan to neighbouring Balkh province, leaving one dead on the spot and 11 others injured, said a police statement.

Blaming reckless driving for the accident, the statement noted that the injured were promptly transported to a nearby health centre for treatment, where most remain in critical condition.