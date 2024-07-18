  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Road accident kills five in Afghanistan

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

Five travellers were killed and 13 others sustained injuries as a Land Cruiser jeep turned turtle in north Afghanistan's Badakhshan province on Wednesday, a statement from the provincial police office said.

Faizabad (Afghanistan): Five travellers were killed and 13 others sustained injuries as a Land Cruiser jeep turned turtle in north Afghanistan's Badakhshan province on Wednesday, a statement from the provincial police office said.

The statement released Wednesday night said the deadly accident took place outside the provincial capital Faizabad city.

Four of the injured commuters were in critical condition, the statement said, without providing more details, Xinhua news agency reported.

Similarly, a deadly road crash left 17 passengers dead and 34 others injured in the northern Baghlan province on Tuesday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X