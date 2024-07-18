Live
- ICC may place USA Cricket 'on notice' over governance issues: Report
- Vehicle hits cafe terrace in Tunis, killing two
- No house will be damaged during anti-encroachment drive: Maha Dy CM
- 587 youth fell prey to drugs in Punjab during AAP's tenure, claims BJP leader
- 16 bodies found after mercury soars in Pakistan's Karachi
- Stand by common people & introduce language quota bill in 15 days: Kannada organisation
- Additional team dispatched to flood-hit Shaanxi in China
- Loco Pilot Of Dibrugarh Express Heard Explosion-Like Sound Before Derailment Near Gonda
- Kremlin calls increased NATO presence in Black Sea 'threat'
- One Dead And 13 Injured In Uttar Pradesh Muharram Procession Due To Electrical Accident
Just In
Road accident kills five in Afghanistan
Highlights
Five travellers were killed and 13 others sustained injuries as a Land Cruiser jeep turned turtle in north Afghanistan's Badakhshan province on Wednesday, a statement from the provincial police office said.
Faizabad (Afghanistan): Five travellers were killed and 13 others sustained injuries as a Land Cruiser jeep turned turtle in north Afghanistan's Badakhshan province on Wednesday, a statement from the provincial police office said.
The statement released Wednesday night said the deadly accident took place outside the provincial capital Faizabad city.
Four of the injured commuters were in critical condition, the statement said, without providing more details, Xinhua news agency reported.
Similarly, a deadly road crash left 17 passengers dead and 34 others injured in the northern Baghlan province on Tuesday.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS