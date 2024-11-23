Islamabad: Pakistan's capital Islamabad has been turned into a fortress yet again ahead of a major anti-government protest rally announced by Imran Khan, the country's former premier and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, on Sunday.

Roads blocked with containers, army called in as Pakistan seals capital Islamabad ahead of PTI protest

Islamabad, Nov 23 (IANS) Pakistan's capital Islamabad has been turned into a fortress yet again ahead of a major anti-government protest rally announced by Imran Khan, the country's former premier and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, on Sunday.

Anticipating chaos and violence, the ruling government has blocked all roads leading to the capital with shipping containers, deployed additional paramilitary forces and imposed Section 144 for at least two months, prohibiting any public gathering in Islamabad.

As per the latest updates, at least 37 different points and routes towards Islamabad have been blocked, six motorways completely shut down for any traffic movement and the Pakistan Army called in to secure the Red Zone of the capital that includes diplomatic enclave, parliament, president's house, Supreme Court of Pakistan, foreign office and other government buildings.

Internet and mobile services have also been suspended in Islamabad and its twin city Rawalpindi besides suspension of public transport services.

The government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has made it clear that no one would be allowed to spread unrest in the capital and strict action would be taken against miscreants.

The PTI protest has been called at a time when a 60-member advanced delegation from Belarus is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday ahead of Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko's Pakistan visit, beginning November 25.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been in jail for over one year, has called on his party members and supporters to take to the streets in huge numbers and storm the capital demanding his release.

The party claims that Khan has been put behind the bars in concocted and fabricated cases. Besides his release, the PTI is also demanding return of the mandate stolen on February 8 and nullifying of the 26th Constitutional Amendment which paves way for extension in office for the sitting Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir and others.

While the federal government has imposed strict security measures in the capital, the Punjab government has also imposed Section 144 in the province, and has warned PTI supporters and leaders of serious consequences if they try to spread violence.

Azma Bukhari, spokesperson for the Punjab government, slammed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for using government machinery for political motives and anti-state agendas.

"CM KP Gandapur does not even care about the security situation in his province. He is least bothered about the situation in Kurram where so many people have died. In fact, he is using his office to spread only one political agenda which is the release of Imran Khan," said Bukhari.

"Imran Khan, his so called non-political wife and their loudspeaker CM KP Gandapur want to see innocent lives lost in violent clashes in these protests. They want to see people die for their own vested political agendas. Imran Khan's sons and illegitimate daughter are living comfortably in the UK, his wife Bushra Bibi's sons and daughters are living comfortably in their homes, and they are calling on sons and daughters of innocent locals to spread violence. It shows that all they want is bloodshed," she added.

PTI maintains that it would go ahead with Sunday's protest even though there seems to be a clear division within the party with several members voicing concerns about possible arrests, crackdown and violence, which has forced them to stay in hiding.

--IANS

hamza/as

